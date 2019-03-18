CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $240,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Stock

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Select Medical by 237.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Select Medical by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 232.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 68,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Select Medical by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

