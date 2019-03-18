Citigroup Begins Coverage on Encana (ECA)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

ECA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Encana in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Encana from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.28 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Encana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.10. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encana news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,626.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $186,894. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Encana during the fourth quarter valued at $5,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Encana by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 982,146 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Encana by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 158,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encana in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Encana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

