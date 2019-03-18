Citigroup (C) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Though several issues, including litigation burden and declining fee income, keep us apprehensive, we believe the company’s restructuring and streamlining efforts, strategic investments in core business, lower tax rate and expense management will likely support profitability.”

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,932,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 39,262,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,972,000 after buying an additional 604,791 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.