Citigroup Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NBTB shares. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,634 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $168,353.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/citigroup-inc-has-1-11-million-position-in-nbt-bancorp-inc-nbtb.html.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.