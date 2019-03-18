Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,135 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 352,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 477,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $111,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,603.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $524,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,984 shares of company stock worth $3,252,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.99.

NYSE:PKI opened at $94.04 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $756.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

