Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Broadcom (AVGO)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Broadcom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $290.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $286.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

