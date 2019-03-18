Citigroup Lowers Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) to Neutral

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE:TKC opened at $6.28 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,576,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 712,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8,176.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,250,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,440 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

