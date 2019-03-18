Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (EMGF)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

