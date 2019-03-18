Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $28,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) Stock

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TR opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.36. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

