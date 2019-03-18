Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

CGW opened at $35.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $35.70.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

