Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 318,105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,907,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $779,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director James S. Crown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.79 per share, with a total value of $518,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

