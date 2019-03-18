CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00015501 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, YoBit and Cryptopia. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $271,259.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023192 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004771 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00122099 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,267,534 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Bitbns, Mercatox, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

