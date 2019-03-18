CMC Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.4% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,456,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,120,000 after buying an additional 2,849,039 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,631,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,706,000 after buying an additional 688,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,272,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,851,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,839,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $449.07. 367,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,392. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $449.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.66. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 229,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.90 per share, with a total value of $100,000,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,167,407.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total transaction of $7,150,089.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,340,023.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,274 shares of company stock valued at $33,455,050 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

