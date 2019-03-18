Coatue Management LLC Purchases 836,563 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Coatue Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 609.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 973,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,563 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $133,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bremer Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 17,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

In related news, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $797,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,568.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 157,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $20,976,845.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,179,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,688,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,473 shares of company stock worth $78,966,966. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $161.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

