Coatue Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,907 Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 1,095.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Shutterfly stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shutterfly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.28 by ($0.09). Shutterfly had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $949.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Shutterfly to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterfly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Shutterfly news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $30,681.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,636.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Sebring sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $75,546.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,894 shares of company stock worth $1,366,426. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

