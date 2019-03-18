Coatue Management LLC Sells 571,644 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 571,644 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

NASDAQ MU opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

