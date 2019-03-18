Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer Sells 3,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CCOI opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.69. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $57.65.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.25%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,371,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,152,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 109,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 357,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.
