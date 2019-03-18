Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOF. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 222,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 217.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of FOF opened at $12.43 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

