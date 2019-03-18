Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc Plans Dividend of $0.08 (RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

RQI stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

