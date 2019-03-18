Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Stake Increased by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Coherus Biosciences comprises approximately 0.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned about 2.96% of Coherus Biosciences worth $18,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.70. 142,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,631. The firm has a market cap of $998.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.64. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/coherus-biosciences-inc-chrs-stake-increased-by-hound-partners-llc.html.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.