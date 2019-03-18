Colfax (CFX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 78,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,585,772 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $28.34.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $70,649.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,479 shares of company stock worth $667,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. TLP Group LLC grew its position in Colfax by 166,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
