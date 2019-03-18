Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.33). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/columbia-property-trust-cxp-holdings-trimmed-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.