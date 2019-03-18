Comerica Bank Purchases 1,136 Shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRED. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,553,000.

Shares of CRED stock opened at $107.61 on Monday. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93.

iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

