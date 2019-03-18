Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1,954.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Continental Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 883,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,328,136.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLR opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

