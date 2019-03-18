Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBSH. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.43 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.93.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH opened at $60.79 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $345.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $201,663.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,901.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $448,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,252 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,242 shares of company stock worth $5,683,836. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9,859.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 162,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,353,000 after buying an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.