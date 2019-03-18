News headlines about Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Commerce Resources earned a news impact score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CVE:CCE opened at C$0.07 on Monday. Commerce Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Get Commerce Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/commerce-resources-cce-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-2-83.html.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.