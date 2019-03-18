Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

CVGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of CVGI opened at $7.98 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $258.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

