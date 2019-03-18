Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €7.70 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.70 ($8.95) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.05 ($10.52).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €7.66 ($8.90) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of €12.09 ($14.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.