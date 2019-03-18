Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $427,000 Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 298,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,823,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRC. Mizuho upgraded Spirit Realty Capital to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

