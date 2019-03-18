Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $518,000 Holdings in Westrock Co (WRK)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia decreased its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Westrock were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Westrock news, CFO Ward H. Dickson bought 2,645 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Currey M. Russell bought 5,000 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $37.55 on Monday. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

