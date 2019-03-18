Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 7,900 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 790,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 313,325 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 60,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

