Commonwealth Bank of Australia Raises Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 155.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned about 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

UNFI stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

