Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

Get AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. alerts:

In other AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. news, Director Marshall C. Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $25,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-1-26-million-stake-in-alliancebernstein-natnl-muncpl-incm-fnd-afb.html.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

There is no company description available for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.