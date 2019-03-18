Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559,552 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,495 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,802 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,772,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after purchasing an additional 653,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

