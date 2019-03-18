Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Stake Lifted by Water Asset Management LLC

Water Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP comprises approximately 6.2% of Water Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Water Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,574 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 3,526.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,113,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,077 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 115,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 66,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,120. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

