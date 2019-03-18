Comparing AltiGen Communications (ATGN) & NetGear (NTGR)

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) and NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AltiGen Communications and NetGear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltiGen Communications $8.39 million 3.25 $380,000.00 N/A N/A NetGear $1.06 billion 1.08 -$2.63 million $1.74 20.83

AltiGen Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NetGear.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AltiGen Communications and NetGear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltiGen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A NetGear 0 1 3 0 2.75

NetGear has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.86%. Given NetGear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetGear is more favorable than AltiGen Communications.

Volatility and Risk

AltiGen Communications has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetGear has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AltiGen Communications and NetGear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltiGen Communications N/A N/A N/A NetGear -0.19% 8.66% 5.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of NetGear shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of AltiGen Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NetGear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetGear beats AltiGen Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltiGen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. It also offers MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Lync, a call center solution. In addition, the company provides hosted services; and service support programs, which offer customers with updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. It sells its products to small-to-medium sized and multi-site businesses, corporate branch offices, call centers, credit unions, and community banks through a channel of distributors and resellers. Altigen Communications, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

