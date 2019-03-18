Comparing Cable One (CABO) and CHORUS LTD/S (CHRYY)

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Cable One pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Cable One pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cable One has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cable One and CHORUS LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $1.07 billion 5.04 $164.76 million $28.77 32.92 CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 2.25 $60.74 million N/A N/A

Cable One has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Volatility and Risk

Cable One has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One 15.36% 22.44% 7.31% CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cable One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cable One and CHORUS LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 1 3 2 0 2.17 CHORUS LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cable One currently has a consensus target price of $1,036.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Cable One’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cable One is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Summary

Cable One beats CHORUS LTD/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides residential voice and international calling by the minute services. Additionally, the company offers data, voice, and video products to business customers that include small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers; and digital advertising products, including Website construction, targeted display, and short- and long-form video production. As of February 27, 2019, it served approximately 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 Western, Midwestern, and Southern United States. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

