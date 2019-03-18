Comparing Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Oaks Investment and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Oaks Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.57 billion 7.71 $222.89 million $6.04 17.61

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Five Oaks Investment.

Dividends

Five Oaks Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five Oaks Investment and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Oaks Investment N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 14.01% 3.41% 1.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Five Oaks Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Five Oaks Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Five Oaks Investment and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Oaks Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 5 0 2.45

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $104.56, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Five Oaks Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Oaks Investment

Five Oaks Investment Corp. focuses on investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. Five Oaks Investment Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store and Other segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up, communities that have been identified for disposition, and communities that have incurred a significant casualty loss. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

