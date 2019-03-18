Comparing NUFARM LTD/S (NFRMY) & CF Industries (CF)

NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get NUFARM LTD/S alerts:

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. NUFARM LTD/S does not pay a dividend. CF Industries pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of CF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CF Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NUFARM LTD/S and CF Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NUFARM LTD/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 CF Industries 0 6 8 0 2.57

CF Industries has a consensus price target of $51.48, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given CF Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CF Industries is more favorable than NUFARM LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares NUFARM LTD/S and CF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NUFARM LTD/S N/A N/A N/A CF Industries 6.55% 4.66% 2.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NUFARM LTD/S and CF Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NUFARM LTD/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CF Industries $4.43 billion 2.14 $290.00 million $1.24 34.25

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NUFARM LTD/S.

Summary

CF Industries beats NUFARM LTD/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NUFARM LTD/S

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases. It also provides seeds and seed treatment products; and engages in croplands equipment business. The company is headquartered in Laverton North, Australia.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for NUFARM LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUFARM LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.