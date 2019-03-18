Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Shares Up 8.2%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.89. 949,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 731,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNAT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

The stock has a market cap of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.36.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.49% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

