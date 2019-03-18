ConforMIS (CFMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFMS. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Shares of CFMS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,889. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ConforMIS has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.92.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 85.08% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 217,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in ConforMIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,230,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 299,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

