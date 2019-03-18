Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $798,000 Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,225 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $33.65 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

