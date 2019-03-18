Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,880 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Universal Insurance worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Insurance news, COO Stephen Donaghy bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 501,983 shares in the company, valued at $15,812,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $756,140. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UVE stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

