Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,850 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,206,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 145,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 15,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $185,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 585,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 66,583 shares of company stock worth $835,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.12. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

