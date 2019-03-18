Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,850 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in National CineMedia by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCMI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.88. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

