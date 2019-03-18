Consulta Ltd Purchases Shares of 125,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Consulta Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 0.6% of Consulta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4,597.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,531 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $27,560,000. AT Bancorp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 42,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,319,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,202,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,727,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,502.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,563,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,281,477 and sold 130,436 shares valued at $6,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

