Continental AG (CTTAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Continental has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

