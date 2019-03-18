Contrasting Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Golden Growers Coop (GGROU)

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Golden Growers Coop (OTCMKTS:GGROU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Archer Daniels Midland pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Golden Growers Coop does not pay a dividend. Archer Daniels Midland pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Archer Daniels Midland has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Daniels Midland and Golden Growers Coop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Daniels Midland $64.34 billion 0.38 $1.81 billion $3.50 12.34 Golden Growers Coop N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Archer Daniels Midland has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Growers Coop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Archer Daniels Midland and Golden Growers Coop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Daniels Midland 0 6 5 0 2.45 Golden Growers Coop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus target price of $49.93, suggesting a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Archer Daniels Midland’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Daniels Midland is more favorable than Golden Growers Coop.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Archer Daniels Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Archer Daniels Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Daniels Midland and Golden Growers Coop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Daniels Midland 2.81% 10.51% 4.94% Golden Growers Coop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Archer Daniels Midland beats Golden Growers Coop on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry. The company also engages in agricultural commodities merchandising and handling activities; and activities related to structured trade finance, and import and distribution of agricultural feed products. In addition, it offers vegetable oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable oils, salad oils, margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, the company provides peanuts, tree nuts, peanut-derived ingredients, cottonseed flour, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, dextrose, and bioproducts; alcohol and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal, as well as distillers' grains; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and foods. It also engages in futures commission merchant and insurance services. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Golden Growers Coop

Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association for its members primarily from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It owns a 49% interest in ProGold Limited Liability Company that owns and leases its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products, located in Wahpeton, North Dakota. The company facilitates its members to deliver corn to the corn wet-milling facility. Golden Growers Cooperative was founded in 1994 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

