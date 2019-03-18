Contrasting SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) and Its Competitors

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Diversified Industrials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SANDVIK AB/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SANDVIK AB/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDVIK AB/ADR 2 1 2 0 2.00 SANDVIK AB/ADR Competitors 743 3001 3107 29 2.35

As a group, “Diversified Industrials” companies have a potential upside of 0.31%. Given SANDVIK AB/ADR’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SANDVIK AB/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

SANDVIK AB/ADR has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANDVIK AB/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SANDVIK AB/ADR $11.52 billion $1.46 billion 13.99 SANDVIK AB/ADR Competitors $5.53 billion $582.60 million 5.56

SANDVIK AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. SANDVIK AB/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SANDVIK AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Diversified Industrials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Diversified Industrials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SANDVIK AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SANDVIK AB/ADR pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Diversified Industrials” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 8.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDVIK AB/ADR 12.89% 24.60% 11.74% SANDVIK AB/ADR Competitors 4.08% -10.13% 4.85%

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR competitors beat SANDVIK AB/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. It also provides stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, controlled expansion alloy products, billets and blooms, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and welding and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges. In addition, it offers diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials; cemented carbide components, and diamond and cubic boron nitride in mesh and polycrystalline forms; and steel belts and processing systems. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

