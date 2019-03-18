CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,759 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 46,150,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,605,000 after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,721,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,220,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,802,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 305,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.17 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

